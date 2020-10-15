Medical report not obligatory to prove rape cases: HC





rape cases.

If allegations against the accused are proved by the oral testimony of the victim and other testimonies, he can be sentenced based on it, the HC said.

The HC verdict was published at a time, when the Ordinance promulgated on Tuesday awarded the highest death penalty to rapists instead of life imprisonment.

According to the ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment.'

An HC bench of Justice Rezaul Huque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty came up with the observation in a full text of verdict released on Supreme Court website recently.

Earlier on February 27 this year, the HC bench pronounced a brief verdict in the case of Ibrahim Ghazi versus the State.

The HC upheld the life-term imprisonment awarded to Ibrahim Gazi that was given by Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a rape case.

In the definition of the rape case, it is clearly stated that the accused cannot be awarded punishment in any way without a medical report. A medical report is, therefore, one of the tools to prove rape cases, the HC said.

At the same time, the court said if a victim files a case later, it cannot be called a false case.

















The High Court (HC) said the accused in a rape case cannot be acquitted just because there is no medical test report. A conviction can be awarded without taking the medical report into account because medical reports are not obligatory inrape cases.If allegations against the accused are proved by the oral testimony of the victim and other testimonies, he can be sentenced based on it, the HC said.The HC verdict was published at a time, when the Ordinance promulgated on Tuesday awarded the highest death penalty to rapists instead of life imprisonment.According to the ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment.'An HC bench of Justice Rezaul Huque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty came up with the observation in a full text of verdict released on Supreme Court website recently.Earlier on February 27 this year, the HC bench pronounced a brief verdict in the case of Ibrahim Ghazi versus the State.The HC upheld the life-term imprisonment awarded to Ibrahim Gazi that was given by Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a rape case.In the definition of the rape case, it is clearly stated that the accused cannot be awarded punishment in any way without a medical report. A medical report is, therefore, one of the tools to prove rape cases, the HC said.At the same time, the court said if a victim files a case later, it cannot be called a false case.