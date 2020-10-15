Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Medical report not obligatory to prove rape cases: HC

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) said the accused in a rape case cannot be acquitted just because there is no medical test report. A conviction can be awarded without taking the medical report into account because medical reports are not obligatory in
rape cases.
If allegations against the accused are proved by the oral testimony of the victim and other testimonies, he can be sentenced based on it, the HC said.
The HC verdict was published at a time, when the Ordinance promulgated on Tuesday awarded the highest death penalty to rapists instead of life imprisonment.
According to the    ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment.'
An HC bench of Justice Rezaul Huque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty came up with the observation in a full text of verdict released on Supreme Court website recently.
Earlier on February 27 this year, the HC bench pronounced a brief verdict in the case of Ibrahim Ghazi versus the State.
The HC upheld the life-term imprisonment awarded to Ibrahim Gazi that was given by Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a rape case.
In the definition of the rape case, it is clearly stated that the accused cannot be awarded punishment in any way without a medical report. A medical report is, therefore, one of the tools to prove rape cases, the HC said.
At the same time, the court said if a victim files a case later, it cannot be called a false case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt plans major textbook overhaul
WB okays $12b for C-19 vaccines
Cinema to reopen tomorrow
Medical report not obligatory to prove rape cases: HC
coronavirus update bangladesh
Tourism park in C’Bazar soon
Hasina’s leadership on climate front lauded
PM’s intervention resolves dispute


Latest News
Lingerie to invest $25 mln in Chattogram EPZ
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft