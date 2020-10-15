Video
Tourism park in C’Bazar soon

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Mohammad Zakaria

The country's first tourism-based economic zone will be constructed at Sabrang in Cox's Bazar as many local and foreign companies have shown their interest to invest in developing the park.
Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) selected 12 local and foreign companies for constructing the modern and international standard tourism park at Sabrang in Cox's Bazar, a senior official of the BEZA told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The BEZA is now developing the Sabrang beach area for constructing the special economic zone.
BEZA has received investment proposals from a good number of companies. After reviewing them, the executive board of BEZA has already approved the proposals of 12 companies.
The companies will build star hotels, motels and resorts    in the park. According to their proposal, about 24 crore dollars or Tk 2,077 crore will be invested at the site.
According to BEZA, infrastructure is being constructed in the 1,046-acre park with the state-of-the-art facilities to make it attractive to tourists.
Twelve 12 companies will construct various infrastructure on 118 acres of land at the beach. Once built around 10,000 people will get employment.
There are two foreign companies out of 12 companies. Singapore's Inter Asia Group will invest 9 crore dollars in building hotels, motels, and resorts on 83 acres of land.
It will employ about 6,000 people. Lizard Sports B.V of the Netherlands. The company will also build hotels, motels, and resorts.
Apart from this, local companies like White Orchid Guest House, Moonlight Overseas, BCS Multipurpose Welfare Co-operation Society, Data Soft System BD, Project Promo, Knit Plus, Biotech Printing Plus, Ifad Autos, Ifad Motors and The Cox Today have got the approval.
Bangladeshi company Development Design Consultants and Korean Consultancy Firm Dohuya are jointly working to formulate draft of the master plan.
Chairman of BEZA Paban Kumar Chowdhury said they were developing the tourism park to make it more eco friendly for the foreign tourists.
The BEZA has already constructed embankment and sluice gate. The investors will get their land for construction in 2021, he added.
Saint Martin's Island is half an hour sea cruise distance from Sabrang, located with exclusive beach front.
According to the master plan, Sabrang Tourism Park will become a connecting point of other tourism attractions in Cox's Bazar and the neighbouring areas.




It will give preference to preserve biodiversity and promote local culture and tradition. Conservation of sea shore, existing Jhau garden and water bodies will be ensured at the tourism site.


