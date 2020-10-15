PM’s intervention resolves dispute





CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: With the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the dispute over the height of the proposed Third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat has been resolved.

After an inconclusive interministerial meeting, the Railway Minister called on the Prime Minister on Monday night. The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2 meter. She directed the ministry concerned to prepare a fresh design and DPP (Development Project Proposal) as early as possible.

Sources in the Railway Ministry said the cost of the bridge as per fresh design would increase to Tk 4500 crore. The cost of the existing design was Tk 1500 crore.

The sources said that the department concerned would start the preparation of DPP and the fresh design very soon. But the official concerned said it would take more than six months to prepare the fresh design keeping the height at 12.2 meter.

The Railway Ministry prepared the earlier design with 9 meter height. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimation.

The height of the existing railway bridge is 4.2 meter. Construction work of the bridge is expected to begin at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

South Korea has agreed to finance the project of Tk1200 crore to construct the bridge cum road over the Karnaphuli River in kalurghat area just adjacent to the existing railway bridge.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea, has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.

Korean Exim Bank is financing the project. So, the study report should be submitted to the Korean Exim Bank.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum rail line.















