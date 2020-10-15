HC issues 7 directives to stop fake arrest warrants





An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the directives after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed by Shahnaj Parvin, wife of Gonoshasthaya Kendra's Programme Officer Awlad Hossain, challenging the arrest warrant against her husband.

The HC directed that the names, designations and official phone numbers of judges or magistrates who issued arrest warrants against the accused in any case must be mentioned in the order of arrest warrant.

The names, designations, numbers of mobile phones and signatures of the court staff who prepare arrest warrants will have to be used in the orders so that the accused can communicate with court staff to verify the authenticity of the order, said the HC.

It said the police officers concerned, responsible for executing the arrest warrants, will communicate with the court staff preparing the arrest warrants over

their cellphones to become sure about the authenticity of the orders.

The police officers will produce the accused along with the orders of arrest warrants before the courts of the magistrates or judges concerned.

The name and address of the accused, case number and the particular section of the concerned act have to be mentioned clearly.

Initially, the warrant can be sent to the office of concerned superintendent of police or local police station by a peon or messenger, who will hand that over by taking the signature of the authorised person on his note. Information technology can be used in this regard in phases.

The HC ordered the Supreme Court Registrar General, secretaries of Public Security Division and Security Services Division of Home Monistry, Law and Justice Division Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons to take necessary steps to implement the directives.

The court also asked the officials concerned to inform all the lower courts concerned about the directives.

Awlad Hossain, who was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on January 6 and appeared in the court on its order, submitted that he was being harassed by one Danesh Dhali after failing to grab his properties in Ashulia, Savar.

Due to fake warrant police produced him before different courts of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat and Sherpur.

on December 10, 2019, the HC ordered the CID to find the culprits behind sending the fake arrest warrants. The same bench passed the order with a rule.

Son of Nur Mohammad hailing from Taksur village of Mirzanagar area in Ashulia, Md Awlad Hossain was employed as a programme officer in the agriculture department of Gonoshasthaya Kendra. He was arrested following a warrant issued from Cox's Bazaar.

He was in jail in a case filed in Sherpur after warrants were issued against him at Cox's Bazaar, Rajshahi and Bagerhat.

His lawyer claims that these arrest warrants were forged. That is why Awlad Hossain's wife Shahnaj Parvin filed a writ so that her husband can be presented at the HC, seeking its intervention.

According to the victims' lawyer, Awlad was first arrested from Ashulia by police on October 30 last year. His bail prayer was made when he was produced before a Dhaka court on that day. The court ordered his documents to be sent to Cox's Bazaar court. When the documents reached Cox's Bazaar, Awlad's bail application was made.

In this context, the Cox's Bazaar court said there was no accused called Awlad in that case and the arrest warrant was not issued from that court. The court ordered his release.

When the release order reached Dhaka jail, the jail authorities said there was a case filed against the accused in Rajshahi and he would be sent there. When a bail prayer was made in the Rajshahi court, the court said there was no accused called Awlad in that case and it did not issue the arrest warrant in his name.

When it was asked to release him, the jail authorities informed that there was a case filed in his name at Bagerhat. Consequently, Awlad Hossain was sent there.















