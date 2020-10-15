Video
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Home Front Page

EC to sue Nixon, MP, for election code violation

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to file a case against Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, alias Nixon Chowdhury, an independent lawmaker of Faridpur-4 constituency, by today or tomorrow.
"We have decided to file case against Faridpur-4 parliamentary constituency MP Nixon Chowdhury as he had violated the electoral code of conduct during by-election of Chadbhadrasan Upazila Parishad on October 10. The case would be filed on Wednesday or Thursday," Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda told journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.
The CEC said this after a meeting on law and order situation in the Dhaka-5 and Dhaka-17 by-polls.
He said the MP had violated the code of conduct and the EC has enough information in this regard.
"Police will investigate the matter later. A three-member inquiry committee will be formed to look into whether there are any further allegations," he added.
Earlier, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar was threatened by MP Nixon. He called the UNO of Charbhadrasan and swore at the AC (land) of Bhanga upazila.




The two incidents took place on October 10 during the by-elections for the post of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad chairman. Video and audio clips of the two incidents also spread through social media.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) on Wednesday condemned the aggressive gesture of Faridpur-4 constituency lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury by threatening the Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) and misbehaviour with Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) using abusive language over the arrest of his supporters during the Upazila Parishad by-polls.


