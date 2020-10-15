Video
Biegun to discuss IPS, Rohingya with PM today

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun will discuss Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), Rohingya and corona vaccine issues with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Thursday).
The meeting is scheduled to start at Ganabhaban at 12:00pm, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Stephen E Biegun arrived in the capital on Wednesday after wrapping up his three-day visit to India. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received the US deputy secretary of state upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. US
Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller was also present.
Biegun will meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in the morning (Thursday morning) and discuss the issues of Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) and mutual interest.
Biegun held a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam at a city hotel on Wednesday evening. The state minister hosted a dinner in honor of the US deputy secretary of state.
"During discussion with the Bangladesh side, Biegun will reaffirm the Bangladesh-US partnership," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.
Bangladesh will raise the Rohingya issue during a US high official's Dhaka visit and seek stronger global support, especially from the United States, for quick repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
"Bangladesh is not interested in humanitarian assistance. It's one part but not the main part. Rohingyas must go back to Myanmar. That's the main part for us," Foreign Minister Dr Momen told reporters on Tuesday.
Repatriation attempts were failed twice in November 2018 and August 2019 amid Rohingyas' "lack of trust" on the Myanmar government.
On Monday, Dr Momen said the US side will talk about Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) and Bangladesh does not have any problem.
Bangladesh will also seek investment in infrastructure development and visa issues during the visit, he said.
Bangladeshi students are not getting the US visa whereas India is giving. "This is discriminatory," Dr Momen said.




"We'll tell them that they should come forward with investment in infrastructure development if they want the effectiveness of the initiative," said the Foreign Minister adding that only talks will not work.
If they really want to help Bangladesh, Dr Momen said, they can help Bangladesh RMG sector by withdrawing tariff for three years.


