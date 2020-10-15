Video
Dr Karim’s books at Frankfurt Book Fair

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

Dr Anwarul Karim's two books, 'The Ballad of a Patriot' and 'Water and Culture in Bangladesh, Past and Present' have been selected for Frankfurt International Book Fair, Germany, begins today (October 14), said a press release.      
The Ballad of a Patriot is based on the life and legacy of Bangabandhu. His murder corresponds to the murder of a Patriot who made his country free in Victorian England and later was falsely hanged by a group of conspirators.




Bangabandhu had almost the similar fate of Browning's Ptriot. He fought for the country and also braved death a number of times and finally the country was liberated under his leadership after a 9-month war against the Pakistani Army Junta. He was in Pakistani Jail facing death for treason.
Dr Karim exposed the conspirators against Bangabandhu and epitomized Bangabandhu as the great leader of all time and of all ages.
The book was published in August, 2020 to celebrate the hundred year birth anniversary of Bangabandhu (1920-2020).  Water and Culture was published in 2016.
Prof Dr Anwarul Karim is currently working as executive director, Bangabandhu Research Center and Professor of English Department, Northern University Bangladesh.



