Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:35 PM
Turkey to support Bangladesh in hi-tech industries

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Turkey will work together with Bangladesh in expansion of hi-tech industries to make the developing economy at emerging market in Asia.
During the call-on with ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday, Turkish envoy Mustafa Osman Turan also mentioned that Turkish companies are interested to invest in ready infrastructure in Bangladesh for tech businesses.
Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman met State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at ICT Tower in the capital on Wednesday to discuss opportunities in biliteral co-operation.
ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's country coordinator Ismail Gundogdu were present in the meeting.
State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak briefed the Turkish envoy about the progress of tech infrastructure in Bangladesh under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and supervision of ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
"Dhaka and Ankara have maintained strong relations in history, culture and tradition. Bangladesh economy is moving forward in pace of technology. It's high time for invest in the newly developed business hubs in the South Asian territory," Palak added urging Turkish investment in hi-tech parks.
He also informed that local and foreign companies have already shipped locally produced items in different hi-tech parks as the business hub attracted over 500 million US dollar in last four years.


