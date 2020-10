Inaugurating the extended building of Palli Sanchay Bank

















Member of Parliament Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker (Naogaon 2) along with Palli Sanchay Bank Managing Director Shahriar Kabir, Upazilla Chairman Md Azhar Ali, UNO Ganapati Roy, Mayor Aminur Rahman, local Awami League leaders and elite offering prayer after inaugurating the extended building of Palli Sanchay Bank as the Chief Guest at Upazilla Parishad Chattar, Dhamoirhat, Naogaon on Wednesday. photo : Observer