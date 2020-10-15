DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in choppy trade





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid fractionally by 0.80 point to at 4,839 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, moved up by 7.13 points to 1,656 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.70 points to 1,108 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE ended higher at Tk 6.50 billion, up 10.35 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 5.89 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 169 ended lower, 134 closed higher while 52 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 160,677 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 261.60 million shares and mutual fund units.

The insurance sector continued dominating the turnover chart with Asia Pacific Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 242 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Beximco, Beximco Pharma and Brac Bank.

GPH Ispat was also the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent following the news that the company will ship 25,000 tonnes of MS billet to China for $10.17 million.

Peoples Insurance was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 23 points to close at 13,814 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) declined 13 points to close at 8,296.

Of the issues traded, 117 declined, 79 advanced and 47 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.32 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 290 million.



























