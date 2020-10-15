Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in choppy trade

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixes while the indictors on the Chittagong Stock Exchange advanced following a choppy trade involving buying and selling of shares by investors on Wednesday.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid fractionally by 0.80 point to at 4,839 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, moved up by 7.13 points to 1,656 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.70 points to 1,108 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE ended higher at Tk 6.50 billion, up 10.35 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 5.89 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 169 ended lower, 134 closed higher while 52 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 160,677 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 261.60 million shares and mutual fund units.
The insurance sector continued dominating the turnover chart with Asia Pacific Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 242 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Beximco, Beximco Pharma and Brac Bank.
GPH Ispat was also the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent following the news that the company will ship 25,000 tonnes of MS billet to China for $10.17 million.
Peoples Insurance was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 23 points to close at 13,814 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) declined 13 points to close at 8,296.
Of the issues traded, 117 declined, 79 advanced and 47 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.32 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 290 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
Delta Air Lines posts $5.4b 3Q loss as pandemic hits travel
Global regulators eye actions to ease capital burden on banks
Inaugurating the extended  building  of Palli Sanchay Bank
Apple’s iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in China
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in choppy trade
‘BD economy grows notwithstanding pandemic’
IMF warns of lasting damage, long climb out of recession


Latest News
Lingerie to invest $25 mln in Chattogram EPZ
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft