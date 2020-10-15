Video
ICMAB honours 62 newly qualified CMAs

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception to the students who passed final CMA examinations held in December 2019 and April 2020.
The reception held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium on Tuesday, was attended by Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain as the chief guest and special guest respectively.
Sixty-two students who achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted by the Office Bearers, Councilors, Members and Students of the Institute. Branch Council office bearers 0f 2019 tenure are also given ovation on their successful completion. 
Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin congratulated the newly passed CMAs and gave them guidelines to serve the nation through excellent professionalism amid career development.
The Commerce Secretary informed at that amid the ongoing pandemic Bangladesh earned $12 billion through exports under the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
A.K. M. Delwer Hussain in his speech requested the honorable chief guest to create more scope for the CMA professionals in relevant fields so that they can give their effort for the development of this country.
ICMAB President. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond requested the Chief Guest on ensuring Cost Audit Certification by a professional CMA firm or professional for every listed company.
Conducted by ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam the reception was also addressed among others by ICMAB Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique and ICMAB Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury.


