Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan launches global push for greener power

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

TOKYO, Oct 14: Japan on Tuesday launched its latest three-yearly energy policy review, with the country grappling with a need to cut greenhouse gas emissions even as the public remains wary over nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster.
In its last review in 2018, Japan kept its targeted mix of power sources for 2030 in line with goals set three years earlier, with renewables accounting for 22-24per cent, nuclear 20-22per cent, and fossil fuels 56per cent.
But for the year ended March 2019, fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal accounted for 77per cent, while renewables came to 17per cent and nuclear 6per cent.
Many experts view the nuclear target as difficult to achieve in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which led to a big shift in public opinion.
"Securing stable energy supply and making a decarbonised society, while considering energy costs, are key issues when we discuss energy policy," Hiroshi Kajiyama, the industry minister, told a news conference.
   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
Delta Air Lines posts $5.4b 3Q loss as pandemic hits travel
Global regulators eye actions to ease capital burden on banks
Inaugurating the extended  building  of Palli Sanchay Bank
Apple’s iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in China
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in choppy trade
‘BD economy grows notwithstanding pandemic’
IMF warns of lasting damage, long climb out of recession


Latest News
Lingerie to invest $25 mln in Chattogram EPZ
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft