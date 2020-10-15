Japan launches global push for greener power





TOKYO, Oct 14: Japan on Tuesday launched its latest three-yearly energy policy review, with the country grappling with a need to cut greenhouse gas emissions even as the public remains wary over nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster.In its last review in 2018, Japan kept its targeted mix of power sources for 2030 in line with goals set three years earlier, with renewables accounting for 22-24per cent, nuclear 20-22per cent, and fossil fuels 56per cent.But for the year ended March 2019, fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal accounted for 77per cent, while renewables came to 17per cent and nuclear 6per cent.Many experts view the nuclear target as difficult to achieve in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which led to a big shift in public opinion."Securing stable energy supply and making a decarbonised society, while considering energy costs, are key issues when we discuss energy policy," Hiroshi Kajiyama, the industry minister, told a news conference.-Reuters