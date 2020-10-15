

DPS STS holds webinar on financial management

Prominent motivational speaker Alpesh Parikh was the keynote speaker in the one-hour-long informative session, facilitated by Shalini Agarwalla, Dean of Activities from DPS STS School.

Alpesh Parikh is the Managing Director of Gulmohar Greens - Golf & Country Club Ltd, one of the finest golf courses in India. He is a Harvard scholar and an entrepreneur with specialized knowledge of the finer aspects of financial management.

DPS STS School shared his views and expertise in the webinar attended by students, parents, and staff of DPS STS Dhaka to help them attain a better understanding of the ongoing economic crisis, picture a scenario of the upcoming years, and plan their own finances according to the resolutions of the discussions.

Alpesh Parikh also shed light on the bogged down lives of the family members due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, and advised on how every member can contribute to the family happiness.

He said, "We began an interesting practice in our home called 'No complain day', where we had one specific day in the week when the children cannot complain about anything.

"This worked like a charm. Children gradually understood that the times are now critical, the family finances are now tight, and so they should also act more responsibly when it comes to expenses. We all need such tweaks in our families to have a fun and efficient time amidst the ongoing pandemic".

Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "We are glad and thankful to have him (Alpesh Parikh) instruct our webinar attendees with some amazing ideas and strategies which we believe would be helpful to attain a better financial management skill during the pandemic crisis".









DPS STS offered interested individuals outside their organization as well to join the webinar, with a limited number of seats available. Parents, staff, and other attendees reported being better informed about their financial stability recommendations after the webinar.





