Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt relief

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

RIYADH, Oct 14: G20 finance ministers and central bankers are set to hold talks Wednesday aimed at spurring global recovery from a coronavirus-triggered recession while considering a proposal to extend debt relief for crisis-hit poor countries.
The virtual talks, hosted by current G20 president Saudi Arabia, come a day after the International Monetary Fund warned that global GDP would contract 4.4 per cent in 2020 and the damage inflicted by the pandemic would be felt for years.
The meeting will "discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan - supporting the global economy through the COVID-19 pandemic," G20 organisers said in a statement.
The group will also discuss "the progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and its proposed extension into 2021," the statement added.
The 20 most industrialised nations had pledged in April to suspend debt service from the world's poorest countries through the end of the year as they faced a sharp economic contraction caused by the pandemic.
The World Bank and campaigners have called for the debt suspension initiative to be extended through the end of 2021, while charities such as Oxfam say it needs to be stretched through 2022.
But World Bank President David Malpass on Monday warned G20 countries may only approve a six-month debt relief extension because "not all of the creditors are participating fully" to help poor nations weather the health crisis.
"I think there will be compromise language (on) maybe a six-month extension that can be renewed depending on debt sustainability," Malpass said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
Delta Air Lines posts $5.4b 3Q loss as pandemic hits travel
Global regulators eye actions to ease capital burden on banks
Inaugurating the extended  building  of Palli Sanchay Bank
Apple’s iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in China
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in choppy trade
‘BD economy grows notwithstanding pandemic’
IMF warns of lasting damage, long climb out of recession


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft