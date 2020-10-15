Country to be free of child labour by 2025: Monnujan Sufian





The state minister made the remark while attending a meeting of National Child Labour Welfare Council at Shrama Bhaban in Bijaynagar area of the city.

According to International Labour Organization (ILO) some 1.2 million children are still trapped in child labour in its worst forms as revealed by the latest National Child Labour Survey report, published in 2015.

Poverty is the key reason behind children dropping out from schools and joining works, she said. "We also have to identify other reasons for child labour which would make it easier to resolve problems," she added.

Children are the future citizens, they should be raised properly for the welfare of the nation, she insisted.

KM Abdus Salam, Secretary of Labour and Employment Ministry, Additional Secretaries Dr Molla Jalal Uddin and Dr Rezaul Haque were present. In 2006, the country passed a Labour Law setting the minimum legal age for employment as 14.

Child labours can be found in agriculture, poultry breeding, fish processing, the garment sector and the leather industry, as well as in shoe production. Children are involved in jute processing, the production of candles, soap and furniture.

They work in salt industry, the production of asbestos, bitumen, tiles and ship breaking, according to the survey.































