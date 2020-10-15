Islamic banks credit growth drops to 9.02pc in FY20





Their credit was however far greater at 19.47 percent in fiscal 2015-16 and then it has steadily declined to single digit now as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report released on Tuesday.

The BB's quarterly report, Development of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh, for April-June period of FY20 showed credit growth from Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks increased to Tk 2,75,465.96 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 2,45,188.42 crore a year ago.

It showed a slow growth compared to robust growth at and before 2015-16.

Social Islami Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quazi Osman Ali told The Daily Observer that countrywide shutdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus might be the main reason for slowdown in investment growth.

During the shutdown, business activities were almost under halt which also included lower credit demand and for all types of credit including investment from Islamic banking windows. The decline in credit growth has just reflected it.

The BB data showed bank credit from Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks grew by 13.08 per cent in FY19. It was 17.05 per cent in FY18 and 18.28 per cent in FY17. It was a falling trend.

Of the Tk 8,157 crore investments made by the Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks in the April-June quarter of FY20, over 95.12 per cent was made by eight full-fledged Islamic banks, 2.84 per cent by the conventional banks' Islamic banking branches and the rest 2.04 per cent by the conventional banks' Islamic banking windows.

In all such investment Islami Bank Bangladesh's market share was the highest at 33.2 per cent under Shariah-based banking services. First Security Islami Bank recorded the second highest, 14.38 per cent, growth followed by EXIM Bank at 13.37 per cent.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank showed a rise in investment by 10.99 per cent, Social Islami Bank 9.95 per cent, Shahjalal Islami Bank 7.26 per cent, Union Bank 5.76 per cent and ICB Islamic Bank 0.31 per cent.

However, the Islami banks' market share in terms of investments increased to 25.03 per cent at the end of June this year from 24.93 per cent at the end of March this year. On the other hand, their deposit mobilisation fell as the market share of Islami banks among all banks dropped.

The total deposits in the country's Islami banks and Islami banking wings of traditional banks stood at Tk 2,91,303.9 crore at a time when total bank deposits in the country was Tk 11,80,999.5 crore by June this year.





















The credit growth from country's Islamic Banks and Islamic banking wings of other traditional banks dropped to 9.02 per cent in the last fiscal year (2019-20) but in term of overall investment their market share it stood at 24.67 percent in June this year.Their credit was however far greater at 19.47 percent in fiscal 2015-16 and then it has steadily declined to single digit now as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report released on Tuesday.The BB's quarterly report, Development of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh, for April-June period of FY20 showed credit growth from Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks increased to Tk 2,75,465.96 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 2,45,188.42 crore a year ago.It showed a slow growth compared to robust growth at and before 2015-16.Social Islami Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quazi Osman Ali told The Daily Observer that countrywide shutdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus might be the main reason for slowdown in investment growth.During the shutdown, business activities were almost under halt which also included lower credit demand and for all types of credit including investment from Islamic banking windows. The decline in credit growth has just reflected it.The BB data showed bank credit from Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks grew by 13.08 per cent in FY19. It was 17.05 per cent in FY18 and 18.28 per cent in FY17. It was a falling trend.Of the Tk 8,157 crore investments made by the Islamic banks and Islamic banking wings of traditional banks in the April-June quarter of FY20, over 95.12 per cent was made by eight full-fledged Islamic banks, 2.84 per cent by the conventional banks' Islamic banking branches and the rest 2.04 per cent by the conventional banks' Islamic banking windows.In all such investment Islami Bank Bangladesh's market share was the highest at 33.2 per cent under Shariah-based banking services. First Security Islami Bank recorded the second highest, 14.38 per cent, growth followed by EXIM Bank at 13.37 per cent.Al-Arafah Islami Bank showed a rise in investment by 10.99 per cent, Social Islami Bank 9.95 per cent, Shahjalal Islami Bank 7.26 per cent, Union Bank 5.76 per cent and ICB Islamic Bank 0.31 per cent.However, the Islami banks' market share in terms of investments increased to 25.03 per cent at the end of June this year from 24.93 per cent at the end of March this year. On the other hand, their deposit mobilisation fell as the market share of Islami banks among all banks dropped.The total deposits in the country's Islami banks and Islami banking wings of traditional banks stood at Tk 2,91,303.9 crore at a time when total bank deposits in the country was Tk 11,80,999.5 crore by June this year.