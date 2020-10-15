Video
BD GDP growth to stand at 4.4pc in FY ’21: IMF

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund projected that Bangladesh will achieve a GDP growth of 4.4 percent for the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the ongoing economic slowdown triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington-based multilateral lender made this projection at its latest World Economic Outlook, which was posted on its website late on Tuesday (in terms of Bangladesh time).
However, the government estimation for the GDP (gross domestic product) for the year is 8.2 percent.
The outlook said the country's gross domestic product growth would retard to 3.8 per cent in 2020.
The agency usually forecasts the country's GDP growth based on a calendar year, but it calculated the growth using the fiscal year for the first time.
The country's GDP growth may stand at 7.3 percent in fiscal the 2024-25, said the IMF outlook.
In April, the IMF projected the country would gain a GDP growth of 2 percent for this calendar year and 9.5 percent for the next year.
It expects that the government of Bangladesh will carry out an audit of Covid-19-related expenditures within 12 months of the end of the crisis.
The global agency has forecast a rise in the country's debt as the Covid-19 crisis has dwelt a devastating blow to this emerging economy.
According to the IMF, the Bangladesh economy faces triple blow: domestic slowdown caused by the disease and the efforts to contain its spread; a sharp decline in exports, particularly in the ready-made garment sector, and a drop in remittances.
"We still expect that the country would quickly come back to previous growth rates, if global economic conditions are supportive," IMF Bangladesh Resident Representative for Ragnar Gudmundsson said in the IMF Country Focus.
The IMF anticipates that the country's all the crisis-related borrowing will raise the public debt-to-GDP ratio to about 41 per cent of GDP over the coming years, from 36 per cent at the end of 2019.
Also, a latest WB report said that Bangladesh's foreign debt has increased 125 per cent to $57 billion in a decade.
"The government is committed to using the crisis resources transparently and effectively, and to carry out an audit of Covid-19-related expenditures within 12 months of the end of the crisis," the IMF official said.
He mentioned that the country has committed to amending existing rules so as to provide information on the beneficial ownership of companies that are awarded procurement contracts.
Saying that the country's current debt should remain sustainable, the IMF recommended the government needs to mobilise more resources domestically to fund additional spending for health, education, infrastructure, and social protection.
"As efforts to promote a green recovery take hold, Bangladesh is also well placed to attract foreign investment that will contribute to climate change mitigation," said Ragnar Gudmundsson.


