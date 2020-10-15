Rape cases after proper investigation: Kamal





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that the rape cases will be filed after proper investigation. “We're already doing it. If necessary, the PBI will probe the cases after police investigation for proper justice. We'll do everything to ensure quick punishment for the criminals," he added.Giving example of preventing acid violence, the Minister said once acid violence was a regular issue. After increasing the punishment to death penalty, the incidents declined. After pronouncement of some verdicts, it has now stopped totally. "We want to prevent crimes by increasing the punishment," he added.Regarding the death of Mamun at Dohar Police Station in Dhaka, he said it would also be investigated how can a man commit suicide in the toilet of a police station."It's a matter of investigation, why a man will commit suicide inside a police station. Is there anybody behind and who instigated him to commit suicide? The PBI will investigate it. After investigation, the culprits will be brought to trial," he added.