One more magistrate testifies





The MM who gave deposition on Wednesday in the sensational murder case is Sarafuzzaman Ansari.

In the investigation period the MM Sarafuzzaman Ansari recorded the confessional statement of the three accused - Mefatul Islam Jeon, Moniruzzaman Monir and ASM Nazmus Sadat. Earlier two MMs - Nivana Khaer Jessy and Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury gave their statement in the trial court.

Including the Magistrate a total eight witnesses out of 60 testified in the court. Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed today (Thursday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.

Twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Wednesday.









Three other accused have been absconding since the case was filed. Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.





One more Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) gave his statement before the Tribunal on Wednesday in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.The MM who gave deposition on Wednesday in the sensational murder case is Sarafuzzaman Ansari.In the investigation period the MM Sarafuzzaman Ansari recorded the confessional statement of the three accused - Mefatul Islam Jeon, Moniruzzaman Monir and ASM Nazmus Sadat. Earlier two MMs - Nivana Khaer Jessy and Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury gave their statement in the trial court.Including the Magistrate a total eight witnesses out of 60 testified in the court. Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed today (Thursday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.Twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Wednesday.Three other accused have been absconding since the case was filed. Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.