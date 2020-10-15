Dy asstt agri officers seek PM's intervention

Recommended Deputy Assistant Agricultural officers on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's help to appoint them immediately.

'Recommended Deputy Assistant Agricultural officers-2020 Coordinating Committee' said this at press conference at the National Press Club.

Committee Member Secretary Ahsan Uddin said after completing 10 months of recruitment process, 1650 Diploma Deputy Assistant Agricultural Officers had not yet been appointed.

An invisible force has hindered the recruitment process, Ahsan Uddin said. "Those who are obstructing our recruitment process are harming not only our families but also the economy of the whole country."









