4 accused denied anticipatory bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday denied granting anticipatory bail to four accused in connection with Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad murder.

The accused are Asif's widow Sabrina Shahid Nishita, her father ASM Shahidullah Majumdar, her mother Rasheda Shahid and brother Sayman Shahid Nishat.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing on the pail petition.

The four accused appeared before the HC bench during the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition.





