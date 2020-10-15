DU accounting activities digitised

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have brought all kinds of accounting activities under an automated system.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday inaugurated the account automation as the chief guest at a function, said a press release.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Muhammad Samad, Dean of DU Engineering and Technology faculty Md Hasanuzzaman, Convener of the Computerization Committee on Accounts (Expert Committee) Professor Shanti Narayan Ghosh, among others, were present on the occasion.