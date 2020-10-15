4 MC College students expelled

SYLHET, Oct 13: Four students of Sylhet Murari Chand (MC) College were suspended permanently from college in connection with gang rape at college hostel on September 25. Two certificates of them were also cancelled.

The decision was taken at 210th syndicate meeting of National University held at university office at Gazipur on Monday night, said MC College Principal Professor Saleh Ahmed.

The suspended are BSS Degree Pass course students Saifur Rahman and Rabiul Islam and Master's students of English department Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rani and Mahfuzur Rahman. Honour's certificates of Rani and Mahfuz were cancelled.

Professor Sahel Uddin said, four students were suspended permanently from all academic activities and certificates of two of them were also cancelled.







