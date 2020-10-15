Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sylhet Gang Rape

4 MC College students expelled

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Oct 13: Four students of Sylhet Murari Chand (MC) College were suspended permanently from college in connection with gang rape at college hostel on September 25. Two certificates of them were also cancelled.
The decision was taken at 210th syndicate meeting of National University held at university office at Gazipur on Monday night, said MC College Principal Professor Saleh Ahmed.
The suspended are BSS Degree Pass course students Saifur Rahman and Rabiul Islam and Master's students of English department Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rani and Mahfuzur Rahman. Honour's certificates of Rani and Mahfuz were cancelled.
Professor Sahel Uddin said, four students were suspended permanently from all academic activities and certificates of two of them were also cancelled.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU accounting activities digitised
4 MC College students expelled
Two Faridpur children rescued in Dhaka
Dolphin found dead in Halda River
Man detained for ‘raping daughter’
Why is DU no longer the most-preferred destination for foreign students?
RMP arrests 95 youths in drive
Bank official ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft