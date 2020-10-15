Two Faridpur children rescued in Dhaka





Mahia Akter Pinki, 12, and Biplob Bepari, 10, lived with their aunt in Faridpur under Kotwali Police Station as their mother works in Jordan.

They left the house after their aunt scolded them for breaking a water glass on September 21, CID's DIG Abdullahel Baki told the media. Pinki and Biplob were going to their grandfather's house but lost their way and ended up in Dhaka. Their aunt Saleha Begum filed a complaint with Kotwali police in Faridpur after the children went missing. A team of CID rescued the siblings after a 48-hour long drive.

The children forgot the way to their grandfather's house and ended up in Dhaka. For the last several days they were living on the streets.

















