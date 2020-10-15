Finish trial of graft case against Babar in 30 days

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka to dispose of the trial proceedings of a corruption case against former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar in 30 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after summarily rejecting Babar's petition seeking transfer of the court where the corruption case against him is pending.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik for the state and lawyer Parvez Hossain argued for Babar. ACC Assistant Director Mirza Zahidul Alam filed a case against Babar with Ramna Police Station on January 13, 2008 for providing false information about his assets worth Tk 7.5 crore.