Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Rangamati gunfight

Two UPDF men killed, army man injured : ISPR

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Two activists of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit Khisa) were killed and a member of Bangladesh Army was injured in a gunfight in Rangamati's Naniarchar upazila on Tuesday evening, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.
The injured soldier is Shahabuddin, a member of the patrol team, who was shot in his left shoulder. He was taken by helicopter to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment, ISPR said in the release.
The incident took place around 5:00pm in Burighat area of the upazila when a patrol team of Rangamati Army Zone, acting on a tip-off, went to the spot to arrest some armed extortionists of UPDF, the ISPR release read.
Sensing the presence of the army personnel, the UPDF men opened fire on the army men, prompting them to retaliate, the release also said. 
Two unidentified UPDF men were found dead after the gunfight.  An AK-22 SMG (submachine gun) was recovered from the spot.
Our Rangamati Correspondent reported that that a tense situation has been prevailing in Rangamati district following the deaths of two UPDF members in an exchange of fire with army on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Rocket Chakma and Indro Joy Chakma. No family members of the dead came to take the bodies, officer-in-charge (OC) of Naniarchar Police Station Sabbir Ahmed said on Wednesday morning.
The bodies of the two UPDF members were taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Security has been beefed up in Naniarchar upazila, OC Sabbir said.


