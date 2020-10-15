Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Antigen tests soon

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Antigen tests for coronavirus will begin soon in Bangladesh and the districts that have no RT-PCR lab will get the kits first, the director general of health services has said.
The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS is collecting 200,000 kits through the Central Medical Stores Depot initially, ABM Khurshid Alam told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
"The kits will reach within a day or two. Besides these, the UNFPA is supposed to give us 1 million kits. I hope we'll be able to begin the tests within a day or two.  
Besides the districts without RT-PCR lab, the large hospitals will get the kits for patients who urgently need the tests.
"They still need a week to get the results. It appeared that the patients get infected while waiting for the results at the hospitals," Khurshid said.  
The government is also considering allowing private hospitals to conduct antigen tests in exchange for fixed fees, the director general said.   
   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of graft case against Babar in 30 days
Two UPDF men killed, army man injured : ISPR
Antigen tests soon
Syndicate using BD as conduit for smuggling narcotics
Verdict on writ petition on Oct 18
Strong commitment of govt, judiciary can prevent human trafficking: CJ
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
RAB fails to submit probe report for 75th time


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft