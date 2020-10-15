Video
Syndicate using BD as conduit for smuggling narcotics

Seven held with 15kg of amphetamine worth Tk 22.5cr from Dhaka airport

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The international illegal drug smugglers syndicate is allegedly using the country as a route to smuggle amphetamine powder for use as narcotics to other countries after smuggling it from India.
The Department of Liquor and Narcotics Control has arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in smuggling 15kg of amphetamine powder worth Tk 22.5 crore from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital. They are using HSIA and international courier services to send the powder out of the country, according to Department of Liquor and Narcotics Control.
Addressing a press conference at the head office of the Narcotics Control at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday, Director General Mohammad Ahsanul Jabbar said it is still not clear whether the international courier services were involved in the smuggling of amphetamine powder.
He, however, demanded to deploy dog squads for scanning packages at the airport.  Last month, Dhaka Customs House officials seized over 15kg of amphetamine powder, similar to cocaine, a highly addictive drug, from a Biman aircraft at the airport.
The officials in cooperation with the Civil Aviation seized 15.658 kgs of the narcotics in six cartons in the cargo which were hidden in a consignment of clothes for export. The shipment was on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight scheduled for Australia via Hong Kong.
The powder was kept in polythene packets by making a special layer on the cloth inside the cartons. There was also a carbonate coating on the outside. This tactic has been used to circumvent the airport's e-scanning system.
Although the exact market price is not known, it has different market prices in different countries. There are various uses for this drug called amphetamine. It is used to make various drugs including Yaba.
DNC Dhaka Metro Sub-Division Deputy Director Manjurul Islam said the powder seized is included in the list of drugs as 'A' category. These are estimated at a market value of Tk 1.5 crore per kg. These powders are the main ingredients in making Yaba pills.
The drug was later sent to the Department of Narcotics Control for chemical testing.


