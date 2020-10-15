Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WASA MD\'s Tenure Extension

Verdict on writ petition on Oct 18

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

WASA MD's Tenure ExtensionThe High Court (HC) on Wednesday set October 18 for passing an order on a writ petition challenging legality of the process that extended one more term of Taqsem A Khan to the post of managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition filed on September 24 by engineer Khandker Monjur Morshed, former additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board.
The petition said WASA's board meeting was convened by its board secretary instead of WASA chairman on September 17, which was a violation of the relevant provisions of the law.
The petition sought HC rule, asking the board secretary of Dhaka WASA to explain under what authority he convened the board meeting on September 17.
On September 19, the board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority recommended that engineer Taqsem A Khan be reappointed as managing director once again for the next three years.
After the recommendation on October 1, the government extended tenure of Dhaka WASA managing director Engr Taqsem A Khan for another three years.
Taqsem has been MD for the last 11 years. He was appointed for five consecutive terms of varying lengths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of graft case against Babar in 30 days
Two UPDF men killed, army man injured : ISPR
Antigen tests soon
Syndicate using BD as conduit for smuggling narcotics
Verdict on writ petition on Oct 18
Strong commitment of govt, judiciary can prevent human trafficking: CJ
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
RAB fails to submit probe report for 75th time


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft