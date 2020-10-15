Verdict on writ petition on Oct 18





The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition filed on September 24 by engineer Khandker Monjur Morshed, former additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The petition said WASA's board meeting was convened by its board secretary instead of WASA chairman on September 17, which was a violation of the relevant provisions of the law.

The petition sought HC rule, asking the board secretary of Dhaka WASA to explain under what authority he convened the board meeting on September 17.

On September 19, the board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority recommended that engineer Taqsem A Khan be reappointed as managing director once again for the next three years.

After the recommendation on October 1, the government extended tenure of Dhaka WASA managing director Engr Taqsem A Khan for another three years.

Taqsem has been MD for the last 11 years. He was appointed for five consecutive terms of varying lengths.















WASA MD's Tenure ExtensionThe High Court (HC) on Wednesday set October 18 for passing an order on a writ petition challenging legality of the process that extended one more term of Taqsem A Khan to the post of managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition filed on September 24 by engineer Khandker Monjur Morshed, former additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board.The petition said WASA's board meeting was convened by its board secretary instead of WASA chairman on September 17, which was a violation of the relevant provisions of the law.The petition sought HC rule, asking the board secretary of Dhaka WASA to explain under what authority he convened the board meeting on September 17.On September 19, the board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority recommended that engineer Taqsem A Khan be reappointed as managing director once again for the next three years.After the recommendation on October 1, the government extended tenure of Dhaka WASA managing director Engr Taqsem A Khan for another three years.Taqsem has been MD for the last 11 years. He was appointed for five consecutive terms of varying lengths.