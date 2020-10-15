Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Strong commitment of govt, judiciary can prevent human trafficking: CJ

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh needs an integrated approach to develop public awareness against trafficking in persons, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said on Wednesday.
"We feel that strong commitment of the government and sensitised judiciary can play vital roles to prevent human trafficking," he said.
He was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day Bangladesh E-judicial Colloquium arranged virtually.
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) "Global Action against Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants- Bangladesh" (GLO.ACT-Bangladesh) Project organised the colloquium.
Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, the CJ said trafficking in persons has slowly become an acute threat in Bangladesh in recent decades.
A large number of women and children are displaced and trafficked from different parts of the country.
Besides, significant numbers of people are trafficked in many other countries from Bangladesh, he said.
The CJ said the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act-2012 provides a broad legislative framework for the prevention of trafficking, prosecution of traffickers and protection of potential victims of human trafficking.
Besides, the Constitution of Bangladesh serves as a potent anti-trafficking legislation, he said.
The constitution guarantees the right of every citizen to enjoy the protection of law, and imposes an obligation for the state to prevent violation of human rights in any form that also include human trafficking, he added.
The CJ said equipping judges and prosecutors with better understanding of law related to human trafficking and related crimes are particularly important.
"Trafficking undermines democracy, rule of law and accountability of governments," he added.
Human trafficking is a great violation of human rights and considered one of the most serious crimes under both local and international laws, he further said.
The CJ said the judiciary has to deal with and dispose of trafficking cases with utmost urgency.
The anti-human trafficking tribunals set at seven divisional headquarters disposed of 950 trafficking cases in 2019, said the CJ.
In 2019, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in a writ petition directed the government to form a high-powered committee in order to probe the incident of human trafficking and to identify the travel agencies and human traffickers responsible for the deaths of 37 Bangladeshi nationals in the Mediterranean Sea, he added.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of graft case against Babar in 30 days
Two UPDF men killed, army man injured : ISPR
Antigen tests soon
Syndicate using BD as conduit for smuggling narcotics
Verdict on writ petition on Oct 18
Strong commitment of govt, judiciary can prevent human trafficking: CJ
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
RAB fails to submit probe report for 75th time


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft