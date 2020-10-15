Video
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

Russell Dhali, a physically challenged youth, is going to start his job as the Family Planning Inspector under the Directorate General of Family Planning from today in line with the High Court (HC) verdict delivered three years ago.
After seven years of a legal fight at last he received an appointment letter from the Directorate General of Family Planning.
According to the appointment letter, Russel has been given interim appointment as Family Planning Inspector under the revenue sector. He will get his salary under the 16th grade of the National Salary Scale - 2015.
Russel's lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Mia, who helped Russel get the job through legal battle, said Russell Dhali finally got justice.
On November 16, 2017, the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Zafar Ahmed ordered to appoint Russell Dhali as Family Planning Inspector under the quota reserved for disabled people.
The court directed seven persons, including Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Director of Directorate General of Health Services, to carry out the order.
The HC found that Russel Dhali of Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan Upazila became qualified for the post of Family Planning Inspector in 2013 but was denied the post.
Russell along with 56 others passed the examination for a third-class post and got 28 marks out of 30 in the viva exam. But the authorities finally chose to appoint 15 persons and Russell did not get the job, said petitioner lawyer Siddique.
Russel applied for the post under the quota reserved for disabled people. But none was recruited under that quota.  He had been pursuing the authorities since then and also sought the intervention of the Human Rights Commission but did not get any response.
Later he filed a writ petition with the HC seeking an order of his appointment under the quota reserved for the disabled people.
The court issued a rule seeking an explanation from the authorities on June 2, 2014.


