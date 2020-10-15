RAB fails to submit probe report for 75th time





Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury again fixed the date of submission of the probe report as RAB Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, failed to submit the report on the scheduled date.

The Magistrate fixed November 22 for submission of the report.

Sagar, news editor of private TV station Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were murdered at their rented flat in the capital's West Rajabazar on February 11 in 2012.

Soon after the incident, Runi's brother Nawsher Alom filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

After the failure of the police and detectives in submitting the probe report in the twin murder case, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) started probing the case.

But, the members of the elite force are yet to complete the investigation into the murder case.















