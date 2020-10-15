Video
C-19: 16 die, 1,684 infected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

The country on Wednesday reported 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours which is the lowest coronavirus deaths in four months taking the country's death toll from the virus at 5,593.
Some 1,684 people were tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 382,959, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Previously, the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day was 15, which was reported on 28 May.
Some 14,169 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,411 were tested in 109 labs across the country. So far 2,112,448 samples have been tested.
The latest day's infection rate was 11.69 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.13 per cent.
However, a total of 1,576 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 297,449.
Around 77.67 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.46 per cent has died.
Among the dead patients of Wednesday, 13 were men and three were women. Moreover, 10 of them were in Dhaka, three in Khulna, two in Chattogram, and one in Rajshahi.
Fifteen of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 76.97 per cent or 4,305 of the total were men, and 23.03 per cent or 1,288 were women.


