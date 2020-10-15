20pc fall in remittance by Jan feared





"Remittance inflow hasn't dropped, because of reducing illegal money transfer through hundi. At the same time, migrants who have lost jobs have sent their money to the country for returning home smoothly. As a result, the inflow was normal. But, its impact would be visible after January as huge number of migrants have lost their sources of income," he claimed on Tuesday while addressing a virtual training programme for different media personnel.

The Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) jointly organized the three-day training programme, which ended on Tuesday.

ICMPD Country Coordinator Ikram Hossain moderated the last day programme while Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman also spoke on the occasion. ICMPD Regional Coordinator for Silk Routes Region Sedef Dearing and Project Manager Golda Myra Roma gave vote of thanks.

Shahidul Haque said that not only Bangladesh, all migrant worker providing countries will have to face the fall of remittance for massive return of the migrants.

He, however, claimed that the rich nations will need a large number of workers in future after the post Covid-19 period. It would create more scope of overseas employment. The government must keep its attention on the issue. Keeping the prospect in mind, the authorities will have to prepared skilled workers, so that the market can be captured.

He also recommended the government to form a new migration order, dialogue with the labour receiving countries and develop global leadership on migration issues.















