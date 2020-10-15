Video
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Death penalty is not the only solution

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir
The ongoing rape protest is surely a praiseworthy move by the commoners of our country. Their protest shows the way to justice which was a timely demand. Therefore, respecting the demands of the time and the expectations of all classes of people, the death penalty for rape is a reflection of the goodwill of the government.

Now it is necessary to implement the law properly and complete the legal process of the case as soon as possible. However, crimes like rape of women cannot be eradicated just by ensuring the death penalty. Rape happens because of the moral bankruptcy of some people.





To wipe out the heinous crime of disgrace to women of any age, it is imperative to ensure the practice of genuine religious and moral education in all fields by preventing the infiltration of subcultures. The practice of family education and social values should be increased. We need to start from home. In addition, appropriate measures need to be taken to facilitate access to legal assistance for abused women by stopping the patronage of politically and socially influential people in favour of the accused. 

Abu Faruk
Banarupa Para, Bandarban



