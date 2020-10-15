Self defense tactics for prevention of rape







On January 5, 2020 one of our sisters, a student of University of Dhaka was victimized by rapist Majnu at a place close to Kurmitola bus stop in the capital around 7.30 PM after getting off a university bus. Hearing this upsetting news, an individual took initiative with 7 students from Politics, Law and Legal System Research team of Dhaka University Research Society to conduct research self-defence tactics for prevention of rape. 15 Trainers and 15 Female Learners of self-defense activities have participated in our research. Most of women in our society are indifferent to learn self-defense tactics but give more emphasis on beautification and domestic activities. These tactics improve physical and mental strengths but one element is mandatory: that is physical fitness.



Although techniques make body parts flexible but trainers give emphasis on physical fitness also. They instruct how the learners can keep themselves fit by taking balanced diet and exercise. Regular exercise makes muscles stronger, increases breathing and makes body parts flexible. Most of us think that women are weak. In that case, when a girl is well trained, her fitness and gestures become different. Most of the time bad people can realize that committing rape will not be easy.



One learner commented, "Self-defense training changes the physical structure that anyone can understand and then an attacker will think further before harming physically." One trainer mentioned, "I have taught my wife and my younger sisters the techniques of self-defense. Because I think it is important for every girl of our country." Trainers give emphasis on free hand and leg techniques such as punching, hand striking, jabbing and kicking etc. Several trainers reported that some instrumental techniques are also trained specially for women like carrying pen, pencil, small sticks with themselves and how these weapons can be used properly in any unavoidable danger.



One trainer said, "We teach some Japanese techniques like lock system which can break hands or legs of opponent and by this the attacker will get frightened." Another trainer commented, "Self Defense is not only related with fighting always. Some mental operations of mind is also needed. We teach them some mental and brain exercise also." But Self-defense training is not a matter of 2 or 3 months training at all. To apply these techniques perfectly one should practice the moves regularly that can sharpen the skills. One trainer said, "If a girl knows how to punch but doesn't practice it. In this state, if the girl punches someone, she may break her wrist and it will be more risky for her. Rigorous practice is mandatory." Punching on face or eyes, shout with loud voice and kick on the Gonad - these techniques are essential for combating against rape incidents.



Self-defense is not only the training on how to perform physically but also the training of mind. Sometimes mental strength is more needed than physical strength at the time of danger. A trained woman knows how to be mentally prepared for an attack but one cannot fight under pressure. Everyone has strength and weaknesses both inside them. Self-defense activities sharpen the inner strength and reduce inner weaknesses. Self-defense training develops our confidence level, courage, assertiveness and by these it develops our mental strength. 13 out of 15 learners agreed that by knowing self-defense techniques they feel confident. One learner said, "If situation becomes worse or dangerous I will be able to handle 5 or 6 men at a time. I gain this type of courage by adopting self-defense techniques." Women can feel a new set of assertiveness for standing and raising her voice against crime and victimization.



At the end of our research, we realize that self-defense training make a trainee both physically and mentally stronger than the average one butwomen participation in the field of learning self-defense is not satisfactory. We must emphasize to run self-defense training courses on schools, colleges and universities in both urban and rural area and encourage women to enroll these courses for protecting themselves from black claws of rapists, domestic violence, harassment in workplace and eve-teasing.

The writers are the member of the

Dhaka University Research Society

















