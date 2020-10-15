

US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation

rules the world."

-Alfred Thayer Mahan

Increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region have suddenly stricken the focus of the world. We see a military rise consistent with China's economic growth over the past few years has had an impact on Beijing's hopes and aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, as the country's influence in the world grows, so does America's anxiety.



The Korean Peninsula is one of the most militarily dangerous regions in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States and China have long been at loggerheads over the inter-Korean conflict. The main goal of US interests in the region is to ensure the security of Japan and South Korea, its allies. On the other hand, apparently, China's latent intention is to end US dominance at the region. Beijing has put pressure on the United States by backing up the North Korean regime. Meanwhile, China and North Korea pose a strategic threat to Japan. Also, Australia is a major partner in the Asia-Pacific region of the US. So the US occasionally participates in military exercises with allies to counter China's influence in the region.



Recently Australia's new defence strategy has virtually acknowledged the technical and military superiority of Australia and its ally the United States in the Asia-Pacific is no more. China has emerged as a major competitor there. Even statistics suggest that in the middle of this decade, China's investment alone will surpass the overall investment of the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in a variety of technological studies.



Therefore the United States of America has taken initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region to prevent China from creating a sphere of influence in the region. As Bangladesh is strategically located at the junction of South and South-East Asia, the USA thinks Bangladesh can play a very important role in implementing their policy.



With the Trump administration's recent focus of US foreign policy makes it is clear that they are considering China as potential global rival. Thus, we need to consider the pros and cons of the Indo-Pacific model of the United States in light of the signs that the new Cold War is beginning to unfold. So, the policy planners of Bangladesh should discuss openly this matter.



Now, question rises, what is the vision United States regarding the Indo-Pacific region of the? It is said that its main goal is to keep the world's most important maritime trade route open, safe and under own dominance. Of particular importance in the region is the fact that more than half of the world's population lives in the region's countries, and these economies are fast-growing. India has a special importance to the United States.



An explanation of this can be found in the speech of the US Ambassador Kenneth Juster to Delhi on January 11, 2016. He said that the US National Security Strategy recognizes India as a leading power in India and the Pacific and beyond. "Our goal is to continue to support India, as a regional security provider, especially in responding to threats to peace in the Indian Ocean and surrounding areas," he said. He further stated that the goals include ensuring freedom of navigation in India and the Pacific region, ensuring freedom of navigation, air travel and trade and other legal use of the sea, maintaining regional stability and security, preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and eliminating terrorism. He also spoke of helping to expand regional cooperation in South Asia.

US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation

It is not yet clear whether Delhi has told Dhaka anything about Bangladesh's participation in the US-India-Pacific model. Because, neither sides has opened its mouth publicly on this issue. However, it is normal for Delhi to express such expectations in secret talks. Against the backdrop of India's recent escalation of tensions with China, its chances are much higher. The recent Sino-Indian confrontation in the Himalayas can also be explained in the light of the US-India relation.



David R Steele, assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on September 18, called China a "rebellious panda" rather than a responsible global power. At the time, he described Beijing's behaviour over the past few months, citing violence along the Indian border and aggression in the South China Sea.



India and the countries of the west Pacific regions are also vying for greater military cooperation. The United States signed a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives some days ago. In the South China Sea, US warships and Chinese navy frequently stands face to face. It is quite clear that the new Cold War era has begun in earnest.



Bangladesh's foreign policy is friendship to all, malice to none. We are still in this policy and not involved in any kind of hostility with any other country. The question is, in such a reality, what will Bangladesh do at the request of the United States to take part in the India-Pacific model? Although Bangladesh is pursuing a policy of friendship and cooperation with all, the country is in a risky position of becoming too close to any party. So, the politicians and policymakers should put utter importance on this strategic issue.

The writer is a student, Department









of International Relations,

University of Dhaka



"Whoever rules the waves,rules the world."-Alfred Thayer MahanIncreasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region have suddenly stricken the focus of the world. We see a military rise consistent with China's economic growth over the past few years has had an impact on Beijing's hopes and aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, as the country's influence in the world grows, so does America's anxiety.The Korean Peninsula is one of the most militarily dangerous regions in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States and China have long been at loggerheads over the inter-Korean conflict. The main goal of US interests in the region is to ensure the security of Japan and South Korea, its allies. On the other hand, apparently, China's latent intention is to end US dominance at the region. Beijing has put pressure on the United States by backing up the North Korean regime. Meanwhile, China and North Korea pose a strategic threat to Japan. Also, Australia is a major partner in the Asia-Pacific region of the US. So the US occasionally participates in military exercises with allies to counter China's influence in the region.Recently Australia's new defence strategy has virtually acknowledged the technical and military superiority of Australia and its ally the United States in the Asia-Pacific is no more. China has emerged as a major competitor there. Even statistics suggest that in the middle of this decade, China's investment alone will surpass the overall investment of the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in a variety of technological studies.Therefore the United States of America has taken initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region to prevent China from creating a sphere of influence in the region. As Bangladesh is strategically located at the junction of South and South-East Asia, the USA thinks Bangladesh can play a very important role in implementing their policy.With the Trump administration's recent focus of US foreign policy makes it is clear that they are considering China as potential global rival. Thus, we need to consider the pros and cons of the Indo-Pacific model of the United States in light of the signs that the new Cold War is beginning to unfold. So, the policy planners of Bangladesh should discuss openly this matter.Now, question rises, what is the vision United States regarding the Indo-Pacific region of the? It is said that its main goal is to keep the world's most important maritime trade route open, safe and under own dominance. Of particular importance in the region is the fact that more than half of the world's population lives in the region's countries, and these economies are fast-growing. India has a special importance to the United States.An explanation of this can be found in the speech of the US Ambassador Kenneth Juster to Delhi on January 11, 2016. He said that the US National Security Strategy recognizes India as a leading power in India and the Pacific and beyond. "Our goal is to continue to support India, as a regional security provider, especially in responding to threats to peace in the Indian Ocean and surrounding areas," he said. He further stated that the goals include ensuring freedom of navigation in India and the Pacific region, ensuring freedom of navigation, air travel and trade and other legal use of the sea, maintaining regional stability and security, preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and eliminating terrorism. He also spoke of helping to expand regional cooperation in South Asia.It is not yet clear whether Delhi has told Dhaka anything about Bangladesh's participation in the US-India-Pacific model. Because, neither sides has opened its mouth publicly on this issue. However, it is normal for Delhi to express such expectations in secret talks. Against the backdrop of India's recent escalation of tensions with China, its chances are much higher. The recent Sino-Indian confrontation in the Himalayas can also be explained in the light of the US-India relation.David R Steele, assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on September 18, called China a "rebellious panda" rather than a responsible global power. At the time, he described Beijing's behaviour over the past few months, citing violence along the Indian border and aggression in the South China Sea.India and the countries of the west Pacific regions are also vying for greater military cooperation. The United States signed a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives some days ago. In the South China Sea, US warships and Chinese navy frequently stands face to face. It is quite clear that the new Cold War era has begun in earnest.Bangladesh's foreign policy is friendship to all, malice to none. We are still in this policy and not involved in any kind of hostility with any other country. The question is, in such a reality, what will Bangladesh do at the request of the United States to take part in the India-Pacific model? Although Bangladesh is pursuing a policy of friendship and cooperation with all, the country is in a risky position of becoming too close to any party. So, the politicians and policymakers should put utter importance on this strategic issue.The writer is a student, Departmentof International Relations,University of Dhaka