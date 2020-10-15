

Detained migrant workers’ plight



On September 1, about 81 Bangladeshi migrant workers were sent straightway to jail after arriving in Bangladesh who already suffered a lot having been trafficked to Vietnam. When asked, Police claimed that they were detained because of their "anti-state activities" whereas no such charges were proven. According to Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a person can be arrested, only if there is any specific allegation against them.



Moreover, 32 returnees from Lebanon were thrown into jail on September 13 after completion of their quarantine period in Dhaka. This brings to a total of 416 migrant workers who got arrested upon their return from different countries during this pandemic as reported by the BRAC Migration Programme.



The detention of the migrant workers is a breach of the International Human Rights Laws. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) protects the right to liberty and security of every person. It also preserves a person's right against arbitrary arrest or detention (Article 9(1).



Kulsum, a 14-year-old female migrant worker's recent death, has moved us in every possible way. She was sent to Saudi Arabia as a domestic worker with false documents in 2018 by a recruiting agency, namely, M/H Trade International. She was sent back to Bangladesh on September 12 in a body bag with signs of gruesome torments on her body.



Unfortunately, Kulsum is not the only victim of such dehumanization. According to, Expatriate Welfare Desk, from the year 2016 to 2019, a total of 410 women who went to work abroad have returned home wrapped in grave clothes. The recurrences of human rights violations raise questions as to national policies providing security and protection of our migrant workers.



The civil society, rights organizations, and international media have raised questions about detaining the migrant workers. Victims are imprisoned while on the contrary, their exploiters are at large. Law enforcers have accused the migrant workers of 'tarnishing the country's image abroad' and expressed their concern over the workers' indulgence in crimes like murder, terrorism, sabotage, etc. once released. As mentioned above, they have not been able to prove any of the charges which prove that the workers were detained based on mere suspicion.



However, as per the Constitution of Bangladesh, arbitrary arrest and detention violate a number of fundamental rights including personal liberty (Article 32), equal protection of the law (Article 27), and due process of law (Article 31).



Hence, it is evident that such detention of our migrant workers is unlawful because it is an accepted principle of law that the grounds of detention must be clear, unambiguous, and specific.



Although, we can see some light of hope as 18 Vietnam-returned migrant workers were recently released on bail with the legal assistance provided by Bangladesh Manabadhikar Bastabayan Sangstha (BMBS). The rest must be freed as well unless proven guilty.

Strengthening the legal framework:

Bangladesh ratified the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, 1990 and as a state party to the Convention, the Government of Bangladesh should protect the rights of migrants as well as their families through different legal means. With the intention of doing so, Bangladesh enacted the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act, 2013 aiming to establish a fair system for migration, to ensure the rights and welfare of migrant workers and their families. Besides, the enactment of Recruiting Agency License & Conduct Rule 2002, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Policy 2016, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Rules 2017, Expatriate Welfare Board Act 2017, and the establishment of Migrants Welfare Bank (PKB), are some other initiatives taken by the Government of Bangladesh.



Despite having the necessary laws and regulations, our country has repeatedly failed to secure their rights, safety, and human dignity. With that being said, the Government must take necessary steps to strengthen the existing laws and policies by all means. The major suppliers of migrants, the Recruiting Agencies including BMET (Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training) should be held accountable by enabling a transparent recruitment process. Apart from that, the law enforcement agencies and the corrupted officials who were involved in the detention should be brought to justice and a proper judicial investigation should be ordered into the matter.



Furthermore, migrant workers are our unsung heroes. The state and its citizens should treat them as an integral part of the economy and safeguard their rights, protecting them at all costs.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Chittagong



















