

When arbitrations exploit rape victims



Reportedly, TK. 60 thousand was collected from the alleged violators to hand over the money to the girl, though in reality, she was only given TK. 2000 and driven out of the area with threats.



Luckily, the law stepped in and a case has been lodged against members of the arbitration board.



This news item of the girl being molested and then exploited by others for a quick income would not have made the papers if the country was not passing through a vociferous anti-rape campaign.



Harsh as it may sound, every day, countless women, especially floating sex workers, face unspeakable oppression plus abuse.



Even a sex worker has the right to say �no�

Unfortunately, society still fails to understand that even a sex worker has the right to say no and just because her profession is to provide pleasure for a price does not mean that she is an object governedby thewhims of others.



It's not unknown that rural arbitrations sometimes turn into travesty, becoming nothing more than a large gathering seeking cheap titillation from the salacious details of a sex related offence.



The village arbitration is usually a body comprising senior, respected plus educated members of a community though there have been instances in the past when such bodies handed out humiliating punishment to women for adultery while letting the male transgressors go with a reprimand and a fine.



Usually in rural Bangladesh, when an illicit relation is discovered, it's usually the women who bear the brunt of the social wrath.



The reason is rooted in our belief that when a man is sexually reckless, he is a rake or a lothario but a woman who is adventurous is a harlot.



There is a distinct difference in the way the words are used: for men, there is always a dash of tacit admiration, albeit concealed under casual castigation, but for women, the stance is severe.



Possibly it's not that dissimilar in the developed world either. In fact, if we draw an analogy, James Bond, the suave, debonair espionage agent's penchant for women is deemed as one of his wicked attributes but certainly not a condemnable one. Let's imagine a female James Bond, who is seen getting intimate to a new man in every movie. Surely, she would not be called a superspy, maybe a super-slut.



Arbitrations should never become aberrations

In the case of the incident in Lalmonirhaat, there seems to be plenty of grey areas. Looking at the incident analytically, the obvious question that comes to mind is, why would a teenage girl trust an unknown Easy bike rider and be swayed into taking a ride with him instead of the train which she was about to do?



Reportedly, the girl stayed with the Easy bike rider, who took her to several places and then violated her late at night in a petrol pump. From this it may be safe to assume that the girl stayed with the boy voluntarily when he was showing her places of interest.



Be that as it may, the other violations were perpetrated by young men, who reportedly saw the Easy bike rider taking advantage of the girl.



This is yet another indication of social decay. Instead of trying to help the girl, the other men also wanted to exploit her which eventually led to seven men raping her.

Unfortunately, the arbitration also failed the girl since they used the plight of the teenager to make a swift buck.



Regrettably, one of the members of the arbitration group is a journalist for an obscure online news portal.



Asking arbitrations to be more responsible and compassionate in the future is just another platitude; what is required is a comprehensive rural training of elders on the delicate issues of harassment, exploitation, manipulation and marital rape.



Any debate about the rise of rape must cover the mistreatment of sex workers plus the delicate but largely ignored matter of violations within marriage.



The government can begin a nationwide rural enlightenment programme with the direct involvement of the relevant religious establishments, the educated plus the progressive young.



For starters, this sensitization drive must be kept above all political motivations and under no way should be made into a blatant political propaganda operation.



Strangely, during the ongoing anti-rape outburst, we hardly saw development agencies working for women's rights coming up with practical strategies for including the matter sexuality and deviancy in their priority operations.



Needless to say, a completely revamped approach is needed to tackle rape with a nationwide movement to encourage families to break the taboo and talk about sexuality.



Without doubt, the most effective place to spread notions about healthy man-woman relations in the context of a changed social creed is the place of worship.



Keeping the focus on a transformed social ethos is crucial to ensure a discussion which is practical, rational and free of bigotry.



Approaches with outmoded ideas will be dissonant to the zeitgeist, resulting in stark social division.



Since faith is intertwined to the lives of millions in rural Bangladesh, religious clerics ought to talk about sexuality, not as a sin, but as a divine gift to be relished responsibly.



It's only then that years of misconceptions plus distorted ideas will begin to decline. Oscar Wilde once said: everything in the world is about sex, apart from sex. Sex is about power.



A deeper analysis of the saying will show that imposing sexual desire on someone else is actually an attempt to instil in the victim a sense of powerlessness.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















