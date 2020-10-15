Video
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Four more contract corona in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Oct 14: Four more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,171 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
All of the newly infected persons are residents in Sadar Upazila.
The samples sent to National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka in the last 24 hours came in hand on the day where four persons were found positive for the virus, said the CS.
So far, 850 people have been recovered from the virus while 21 died of it in the district, the CS added.



