Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman and a new born child were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Kurigram and Jamalpur, in three days.
KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of an official of Asian Airways, a private organisation, from his residence in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Farhan Rahman, 42, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a tenant of Md Arzu at Sher-e-Bangla Road Amtola area in the city.
Police and Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) sources said on information, police went to his residence and found him hanging from the ceiling fan at around 10:30am.
He was rushed to the KMCH, where the duty-doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam said Farhan lived in the rented house along with his mother.
Police, initially, suspected that he kills himself at early hours.
However, the body was sent to KMCH morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from a bamboo garden in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Limu, 35, wife of Kamruzzaman, a resident of Bakshi Para area under the municipality.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a bamboo garden in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's family sources said Limu has been suffering from psychological problems for long.
Sadar PS OC Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that Limu might have committed suicide by drinking pesticides. 
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered a newborn's body from Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Locals saw the body in a paddy field at Sonakandar Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body, said Sarishabari PS OC Abu Muhammad Fazlul Karim.
Police guessed that the body of the infant might have been dumped after delivery.
However, the permission was given to the local people to bury it without autopsy as no complaint was received in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four more contract corona in Thakurgaon
Six fishermen were arrested from Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur
Three found dead in three districts
Seven get life term in two districts
Drinking water crisis acute at Panchhari
Man stabbed dead by teenage gang in Bogura
Paikgachha UZ by-polls: AL, BNP busy in hectic campaign
100yr old pond at Bhaluka being filled


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft