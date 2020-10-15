Three found dead in three districts





KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of an official of Asian Airways, a private organisation, from his residence in the city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farhan Rahman, 42, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a tenant of Md Arzu at Sher-e-Bangla Road Amtola area in the city.

Police and Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) sources said on information, police went to his residence and found him hanging from the ceiling fan at around 10:30am.

He was rushed to the KMCH, where the duty-doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam said Farhan lived in the rented house along with his mother.

Police, initially, suspected that he kills himself at early hours.

However, the body was sent to KMCH morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from a bamboo garden in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Limu, 35, wife of Kamruzzaman, a resident of Bakshi Para area under the municipality.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a bamboo garden in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family sources said Limu has been suffering from psychological problems for long.

Sadar PS OC Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that Limu might have committed suicide by drinking pesticides.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered a newborn's body from Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Locals saw the body in a paddy field at Sonakandar Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body, said Sarishabari PS OC Abu Muhammad Fazlul Karim.

Police guessed that the body of the infant might have been dumped after delivery.

However, the permission was given to the local people to bury it without autopsy as no complaint was received in this connection, the OC added.















