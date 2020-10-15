Seven get life term in two districts





PIROJPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday afternoon sentenced four people to life and two others to five years in jail for killing a man in 2014.

The four lifers are Sohel Rana, Milon Gharami, Masum Billah and Al-Amin, while the two others were Hiru and Liton.

They were also fined Tk 10,000 each.

Plaintiff's Attorney Advocate Khan Md Alauddin said the convicts phoned Shakil, 20, on the night of March 9, 2014, to come to Shingkhali Village in Bhandaria Upazila.

Later, they strangulated Shakil to death, left the body in a paddy field and took away his motorcycle.

Shakil's mother filed a murder case the following day.

After examining deposition of 22, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Mohiduzzaman delivered the verdict.

BARISHAL: A court here on Monday sentenced a woman and two others to life-term imprisonment for killing her son.

The lifers are Kona Begum, wife of Lakit Ullah of Paschim Ratanpur in Mehendiganj Upazila, her lover Ruhul Amin Nali and his brother Shahin Nali.

Barishal Public Safety Disturbance Crime Prevention Tribunal Judge KM Shahid Ahmed handed down the verdict on Monday morning.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

As per the prosecution, Kona's husband lived in Chattogram for work. In his absence, she developed an extramarital affair with Ruhul Amin of the same area.

On February 21, 2013, Kona with the help of the two other convicts strangled her son Rony, 11, to death as he saw her in an illicit act with Ruhul Amin.

Later, they tried to cover up the killing and informed everyone that Rony died from snakebite.

The boy's father Lakit lodged a case with Mehendiganj Police Station the next day in this connection.

