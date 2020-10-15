Video
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Drinking water crisis acute at Panchhari

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI, Oct 14: There is acute drinking water crisis in Alendra Karbari Para of Ward No. 9 under No. 1 Logang Union in Panchhari Upazila of the district.
It is also known as Uttar Fatemanagar Boropara Guchchhagram.
Over 50 Tripura community families live in this remote hilly village who are mostly day earners. But, these hard-working people and their school-going children have to drink toxic well water for want of safe drinking water sources.
A recent visit found local primary school students Jithika, Khushita and Ujjal Bala standing beside a well to lift water.
Though it is the only source of drinking water for them, they do not know that this water bears different germs.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Khokan Mia said besides Alendra Para, there is water crisis in other areas like Paschim Fatemanagar, Kashipara and Madan Karbari Para. People in these localities also drink well water. Though they applied several times, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) did not respond.
DPHE Engineer (Additional Charge) Md Jahangir Alam Sarker said, "I did not know about the drinking water crisis in this locality. If UP member or anyone applies to me, I will take quick measures."
Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Sumen Chakma said the water of the wells is poisonous. With rain water, wastes from hills and pesticides of croplands flow into the wells. Drinking this water without boiling will infect anybody with different water-borne diseases.
Karbari Birbahu, veteran Sonaratan, Nalini and Madhuboti Tripura said, in the months of Falgun and Chaitra, the wells turn dry. Then an acute drinking water crisis breaks out. Finding no alternative, they have to drink poisonous water of nearby Chengi River or canals.
They, however, urged to the local administration to solve the crisis before the start of the next dry season.


