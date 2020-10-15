Man stabbed dead by teenage gang in Bogura





The incident took place in front of Malti Nagar Government Primary School in the town at around 1:45 pm.

Deceased Rashidul Islam, 30, was the son of Lal Mia, a resident of the area.

Local sources said a few members of a teenage gang were beating up a teenager named Shanto. As his father Bashir Uddin tried to save Shanto, they also beat him.

Later, Rashidul came forward to rescue his brother-in-law Bashir and his son Shanto.

At one point, one of the gang members stabbed him, leaving him injured.

Rashidul was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injury at around 3:30 pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.















