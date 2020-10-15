Paikgachha UZ by-polls: AL, BNP busy in hectic campaign

Video
Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 14: The by-election of Paikgachha Upazila Parishad for chairman post is scheduled to be held on October 20 next.
Awami League (AL) candidate Md Anwar Iqbal Montu and BNP candidate Dr Md Abdul Mazid are competing for the upazila chairman position.
Both the candidates and their supporters are now busy in hectic campaign, maintaining social distance and health guidelines amid corona pandemic.
Election Officer Kamal Uddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that a total of 2,19,716 voters will cast their votes at 572 booths under 79 vote centres in the upazila.
The election commission (EC) is determined to hold a free and fair election, he also said.
Meanwhile, the EC will allow campaign till October 18, said a press release issued by EC on Monday.
The violator will be awarded minimum six-month to five-year jail and fined Tk 50,000 or both, said the press release, adding that a candidate will not be allowed to spend over Tk 10 lakh for election. The upazila chairman post went vacant after ex-chairman Gazi Muhammad Ali died on July 17, 2020.
Earlier, the upazila chairman election was held on March 30, 2019.


