Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:30 PM
100yr old pond at Bhaluka being filled

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 14: A local environment activist Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal applied to deputy commissioner (DC) on Tuesday, protesting filling of a 100-year-old pond in Bhaluka Bazaar of the district and demanding its renovation.
It was said in the application that defying Prime Minister's instruction to protect water bodies, a vested quarter is trying to fill this traditional pond near a mosque at Bhaluka Bazaar. Since the beginning of the mosque, devotees have been using the pond water for ablution and bathing.
But the pond became useless for dumping of waste from shops rented by the mosque committee. Few days back, one fourth of the pond was filled with sand. Behind this there is a crore taka business plan.
The applicant, also ex-president of Bhaluka Press Club, said after inspection on September 24 last, DC imposed ban on filling the pond. But, due to mysterious reasons, the vested quarter is yet to remove the sand mass kept in the west of the pond.  
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shamla Khatun said, "I know nothing about the allegation. But I objected to filling the pond. I will talk with DC about it very soon."


