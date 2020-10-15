Video
Three minors drown in two districts

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Kurigram, on Tuesday.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Habib Mia, 4, son of Shafiqul Islam, and Samia, 3, daughter of Wahab Mia. Habib is the uncle of Samia in relation.
Family sources said they fell in a water body when they tried to get on a boat.
After rescuing, they were rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rokanzzaman said they were brought dead to the hospital.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 6, son of Sanwar Hossain of Baghmara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the boy slipped into the water body nearby the house at noon while playing beside it.
Later, family members rescued him and took to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.




Officer-in-Charge of Rowmari Police Station Muntasir Billah confirmed the incident.


