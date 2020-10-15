Five detained in rape cases in three districts





GAZIPUR: Two men were arrested for violating and attempting to rape two girls in separate incidents in Sreepur and Kaliganj upazilas of the districts in three days.

Police on Monday arrested a man in a case filed for gang raping an RMG worker in Sreepur Upazila of the district.

Arrested Ashraful Alam, 25, is a resident of Mallikbari area under Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh District.

Sreepur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khandaker Imam Hossen said Ashraful entered the victim's room after breaking open the grill of her washroom about 12:30am, and he then opened the door of the room to facilitate another accused Jahangir Alam's entrance.

The duo then violated the victim after threatening her, added the OC.

House renters and locals detained Ashraful and handed him over police in the morning after receiving complaint from the victim.

However, another accused fled the scene after the incident.

A case has been lodged in this connection on Monday.

Police sent the victim to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for tests.

On the other hand, locals caught a man for an attempt to rape a minor girl and handed him over to police in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accused is Alamgir Hossain, 29, son of Aftab Ali, a resident of Cmpaniganj Upazila in Sylhet. He lived in a rented house in Dewpara area under Kaliganj Municipality.

Sub-Inspection of Kaliganj PS Farid Mia said as his wife was not at home on Friday night, Alamgir invited his neighbouring girl, 7, a first grader at a local government primary school to sleep with him. Then he tried to violate her.

Later, the victim's parents informed the matter to the locals.

Following this, locals caught Alamgir and handed him over to police on Saturday night.

Kaliganj PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the matter adding that, Alamgir was produced before the court on Sunday noon in this connection.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A young housewife has allegedly been gang-raped by her neighbours on assurance that they will free her husband from jail.

The incident took place at a guest house in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on September 19.

Police on Sunday arrested two accused Kajal Mia, 30, and Matin Mia, 20, following a complaint lodged by the victim on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the two accused brought the victim to a rest house at around 11am on assurance that they will arrange a meeting with a lawyer to free her husband from jail on September 19.

"They took my five-year-old child to another room of the guest house and forcibly raped me. They later fled away," said the victim.

The 25-year-old victim said she could not lodge complaint with PS soon after the incident as she fell sick.

Sreemangal PS Inspector Sohel Rana said they arrested two accused from Amrailchara area on Sunday. They were sent to jail following a court order, the official added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police arrested a young man for attempting to rape an indigenous housewife in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Liton Hossain, 22, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Sofapur Malupara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Liton has been harassing Sita Pahan, 25, wife of Paresh Pahan of Sofapur Dakshinpara area, for long.

On Thursday evening, Liton attempted to rape Sita while she was alone nearby the house.

Hearing Sita's scream, locals rescued her, but Liton managed to flee.

Later, the victim lodged a case with Mohadevpur PS accusing him on Friday evening.

Following this, police arrested Liton and sent him to jail on Saturday.

Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the matter.















