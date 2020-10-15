Video
Two women ‘commit suicide’

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two women committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Cox's Bazar, on Monday.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Mim Akter, 18, was the wife Majedul Islam, a resident of Ula Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mim had been at loggerheads with her husband for several days over family feud.
Out of huff with his husband, she, later, took poison early Monday and fell sick.
She was rushed to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where she died at around 3am while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide in Pekua Upazila of district on Monday.
Deceased Selina Akhter, 36, was the wife Nurul Hossen of Baksuchowkidar Para Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Selina had been at loggerheads with her husband for several days over family feud. Following this, she took poison about 7:30pm on Monday and fell sick.




She was rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex but later died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.


