Human chain protests violence against women



Gazipur District Sexual Harassment Prevention Network formed a human chain in front of Chandana High School and College in the city on Wednesday, protesting countrywide rape of and torture on women and children. photo: observer









Among others, Chairman of the organisation Professor MA Bari, Niamul Bashir Mustafiz, Kazi Mosaddeque Hossain, Salma Begum, BRAC District Coordinator Md Abu Jafar, Shamsunnahar, Md Insaf Mia, and Narayan Goswami also spoke on the occasion.





GAZIPUR, Oct 14: District Sexual Harassment Prevention Network formed a human chain in front of Chandana High School area of the city on Wednesday, protesting repression against women and children across the country.Among others, Chairman of the organisation Professor MA Bari, Niamul Bashir Mustafiz, Kazi Mosaddeque Hossain, Salma Begum, BRAC District Coordinator Md Abu Jafar, Shamsunnahar, Md Insaf Mia, and Narayan Goswami also spoke on the occasion.